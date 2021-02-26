Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $985,000 Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. cut its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,555 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GMT Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 637,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $137,837,000 after purchasing an additional 37,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 739,032 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $159,808,000 after purchasing an additional 84,650 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at $4,173,000. 49.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIDU stock opened at $291.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.85. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $354.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $99.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.16.

Baidu declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

BIDU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Baidu from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Baidu from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.32.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

