Sunbelt Securities Inc. Increases Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,755 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ballast Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 3.1% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird raised The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on The Boeing from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $257.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.84.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $218.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.35. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $315.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.43, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.33) earnings per share. The Boeing’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

