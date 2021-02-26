Sunbelt Securities Inc. Increases Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 207.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 677 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Shopify by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,758,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Shopify by 7,939.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,622,000 after buying an additional 10,718 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Shopify by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in Shopify by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC raised its position in Shopify by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHOP opened at $1,266.68 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $305.30 and a 52-week high of $1,499.75. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,263.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,088.11. The stock has a market cap of $154.42 billion, a PE ratio of 793.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.82 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SHOP shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,319.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,323.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,288.67.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

