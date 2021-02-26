Sunbelt Securities Inc. Purchases 1,546 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

SO stock opened at $57.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.99 and its 200-day moving average is $58.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $68.56.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays upped their target price on The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.27.

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,030.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $152,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,099,362.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $2,316,600. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

