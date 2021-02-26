Sunbelt Securities Inc. Trims Stock Position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:NJUL)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:NJUL) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NJUL. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000.

NJUL stock opened at $44.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.61. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July has a 12 month low of $40.81 and a 12 month high of $45.25.

