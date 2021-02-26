Sunoco’s (SUN) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Mizuho

Mizuho reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $33.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sunoco from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sunoco from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sunoco from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on Sunoco from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunoco from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sunoco presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.70.

Shares of NYSE:SUN opened at $31.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.87. Sunoco has a one year low of $10.46 and a one year high of $33.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.01 and a 200-day moving average of $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.04). Sunoco had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 1.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sunoco will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.8255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.55%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Sunoco by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its position in Sunoco by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 580,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,146,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Sunoco by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunoco by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 216,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,272,000 after acquiring an additional 10,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 28.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 83,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 18,579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

