Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sunrun Inc. develops, owns, manages and sells residential solar energy systems. The Company provides solar service offerings through channels consists of direct-to-consumer channel, solar partner channel and strategic partnership channel. It also develops and sells mounting structures through the installation and distribution operations under the SnapNrack brand. The Company operates primarily in Arizona, California, Delaware, Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania and South Carolina, as well as the District of Columbia. Sunrun Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RUN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sunrun from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Sunrun from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group cut Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Sunrun from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Sunrun from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $57.98 on Wednesday. Sunrun has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $100.93. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,449.86 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.44 and its 200 day moving average is $64.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

In other news, CEO David Bywater sold 263,328 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $16,779,260.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 347,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,126,196.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total transaction of $2,921,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,434,138.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,269,782 shares of company stock worth $88,245,983. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in Sunrun by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 1.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the third quarter worth $25,000. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

