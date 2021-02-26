Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 51.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,221 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 271,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 95,902 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 292,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,258,000 after acquiring an additional 104,561 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Charles Liang sold 28,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $862,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,651,904 shares in the company, valued at $199,557,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SMCI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

SMCI stock opened at $32.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.76. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $35.08.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $830.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.00 million. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 12.14%. Sell-side analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

