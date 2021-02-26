Surmodics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 1,059 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,758% compared to the typical volume of 57 put options.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Surmodics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Get Surmodics alerts:

In other Surmodics news, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $87,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,380,442.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jose H. Bedoya sold 1,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.68, for a total transaction of $75,867.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,997 shares of company stock valued at $276,288 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Surmodics by 18.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 6,436 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Surmodics by 8.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Surmodics in the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Surmodics by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 25,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Surmodics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,324,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRDX opened at $51.68 on Friday. Surmodics has a one year low of $22.06 and a one year high of $54.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.91 million, a P/E ratio of 646.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. Surmodics had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 1.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Surmodics will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Surmodics Company Profile

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.