Susquehanna Increases Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $3,000.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its target price upped by analysts at Susquehanna from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.97% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist lifted their target price on Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $1,950.00 to $1,840.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,091.35.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,273.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.10 billion, a PE ratio of 68.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking has a one year low of $1,107.29 and a one year high of $2,450.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,144.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,958.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $23.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Booking will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 13.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,894,000 after buying an additional 16,691 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 2,327.4% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 2,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,325,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $2,099,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $24,705,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,007,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

