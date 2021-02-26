SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target Increased to $500.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $555.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $440.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday. They set an overweight rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $445.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of SVB Financial Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the company from $305.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $431.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB traded down $6.16 on Thursday, hitting $516.97. The company had a trading volume of 12,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,581. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $479.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $345.08. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $127.39 and a 1 year high of $550.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.12, for a total value of $75,640.56. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,741.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 3,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.59, for a total transaction of $1,489,281.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,596,869.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,700 shares of company stock worth $19,179,592 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 9.1% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $848,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 15.9% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 114.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 21,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,231,000 after acquiring an additional 11,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

