SVB Leerink Weighs in on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the quarter. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.02 EPS.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $69.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $61.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.31. 1,129,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,172. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.51 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.53. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $58.72.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,230,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $386,560,000 after acquiring an additional 69,586 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,702,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,482,000 after acquiring an additional 134,840 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $104,247,000. Great Point Partners LLC raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,921,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,264,000 after acquiring an additional 116,570 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,717,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,832,000 after acquiring an additional 296,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Elena Ridloff sold 1,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total transaction of $54,193.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,917 shares in the company, valued at $262,272.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Yang sold 1,120 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total transaction of $59,740.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,607.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,560 shares of company stock worth $3,427,583. Insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

