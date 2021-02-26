Swipe Reaches Market Capitalization of $195.41 Million (SXP)

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Swipe has a total market capitalization of $195.41 million and approximately $343.87 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swipe coin can currently be purchased for $2.28 or 0.00004877 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Swipe has traded 33.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Swipe alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00055712 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.53 or 0.00711524 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00031932 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000337 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006575 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00034401 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00060493 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00040360 BTC.

Swipe Coin Profile

Swipe (CRYPTO:SXP) is a coin. It was first traded on August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 289,612,084 coins and its circulating supply is 85,736,975 coins. The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token. The official message board for Swipe is medium.com/SwipeWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “

Swipe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swipe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.