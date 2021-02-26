Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of SPS Commerce worth $8,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 42.2% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 38.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 28.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $104.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.20 and a 200 day moving average of $93.68. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.28 and a 52 week high of $118.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 11.32%. Research analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.60.

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 6,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total transaction of $667,051.44. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total transaction of $153,872.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 63,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,001,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,254 shares of company stock valued at $7,320,034 over the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

