Swiss National Bank Has $8.41 Million Stock Holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $8,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redwood Investments LLC raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 364,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,266,000 after buying an additional 139,482 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,526,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $610,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after purchasing an additional 6,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 348,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $21,253,437.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,181,497. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn Svoronos sold 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total transaction of $28,821.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,412.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 679,554 shares of company stock valued at $41,943,715. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $55.19 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.79 and a 12 month high of $70.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.63 and a 200 day moving average of $57.14.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.14). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123.19% and a negative return on equity of 76.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. PTC Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.08.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

