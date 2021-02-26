Swiss National Bank Lowers Holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 497,925 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $7,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 205.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Umpqua during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Umpqua during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $17.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.76. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $18.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.20. Umpqua had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $358.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.50%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Umpqua from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Umpqua from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.19.

In other Umpqua news, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $84,467.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 492,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,233,267.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 13,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $192,439.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,947.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,407 shares of company stock valued at $300,947. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

