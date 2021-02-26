Swiss National Bank Purchases 1,500 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Southwest Gas worth $7,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,145,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 564,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,650,000 after acquiring an additional 66,490 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,619,000 after acquiring an additional 101,096 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 217,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,229,000 after acquiring an additional 18,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 187,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,847,000 after acquiring an additional 54,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

SWX opened at $64.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.07. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $81.62.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.20. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 9.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SWX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Southwest Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.14.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 2,081,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.