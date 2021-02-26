Swiss National Bank Raises Holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 101,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $9,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $625,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,695,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $506,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $940,000. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert Kramer sold 21,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $2,409,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,562,863.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EBS stock opened at $97.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.74. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.37 and a 1-year high of $137.61.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.95. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.50%. Analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised Emergent BioSolutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.43.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

