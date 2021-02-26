Swiss National Bank Sells 200 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $8,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SNX. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in SYNNEX during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in SYNNEX by 35.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SYNNEX during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $44,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,134.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 3,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total value of $296,390.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,686,572.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,176 shares of company stock valued at $542,256 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYNNEX stock opened at $88.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.67 and a 200 day moving average of $115.54. SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $92.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $1.38. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 5.85%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet cut SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barrington Research increased their target price on SYNNEX from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.56.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

