Swiss National Bank Sells 400 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 142,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $8,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of LivePerson by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 340,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,191,000 after acquiring an additional 38,206 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in LivePerson by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,307,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,381,000 after purchasing an additional 529,310 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in LivePerson by 1,442.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 38,303 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in LivePerson by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in LivePerson during the 4th quarter valued at $2,247,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPSN stock opened at $58.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.69 and a 200 day moving average of $59.21. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $72.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of LivePerson from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.85.

In other LivePerson news, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 2,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $184,612.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $707,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 442,114 shares of company stock valued at $25,518,825 in the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

