Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Price Target Raised to $87.00 at Mizuho

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $72.00 to $87.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SYNH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Syneos Health from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.31.

Shares of SYNH opened at $76.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Syneos Health has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $81.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.97 and a beta of 1.85.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 10.02%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Syneos Health will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Syneos Health news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $38,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 3,228,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $197,826,608.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,309,453 shares of company stock worth $203,938,415 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 36,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 1.7% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

