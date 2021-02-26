Syneos Health Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 648 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 731% compared to the typical volume of 78 put options.

In other news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 64,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $4,883,067.87. Also, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $38,422.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,309,453 shares of company stock valued at $203,938,415 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Syneos Health stock opened at $76.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.97 and a beta of 1.85. Syneos Health has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $81.35.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Sell-side analysts expect that Syneos Health will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYNH. TheStreet upgraded Syneos Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Syneos Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on Syneos Health from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.31.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.