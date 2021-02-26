T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 395,119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 10,013 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $53,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 224.5% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 47,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 32,573 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 306,881 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,382,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 222,661 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,026,000 after purchasing an additional 16,435 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $1,320,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,660,835.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.96.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $120.57. The stock had a trading volume of 89,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,666,373. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.50 and a fifty-two week high of $135.54. The stock has a market cap of $149.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

