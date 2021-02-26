Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Receives $61.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.75.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TCMD shares. TheStreet raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCMD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TCMD traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.07. 13,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,180. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -114.66, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.74. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12 month low of $29.47 and a 12 month high of $64.53.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.39. Tactile Systems Technology had a positive return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. Equities analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; EntrÃ© System, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and ACTitouch system, a medical device for the treatment of venous leg ulcers chronic venous insufficiency patients.

