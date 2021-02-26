Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.03.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SKT. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Compass Point upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of NYSE SKT opened at $15.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $20.96. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -391.40 and a beta of 2.10.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.1775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.28%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 193.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

