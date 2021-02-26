Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.58% from the stock’s current price.

TRGP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.58.

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $31.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.39. Targa Resources has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $36.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.99.

In related news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 202,279 shares in the company, valued at $5,562,672.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 184,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,528,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Blackstone Group Inc grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 5.5% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 10,402,308 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $145,944,000 after purchasing an additional 544,091 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 40.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,535,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,181 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,497,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,881,000 after purchasing an additional 896,589 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,439,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,352,000 after purchasing an additional 52,400 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,383,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,865,000 after purchasing an additional 167,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

