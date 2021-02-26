Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Issues Earnings Results

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Taseko Mines had a negative return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 11.61%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TGB opened at $1.82 on Friday. Taseko Mines has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.45 million, a PE ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 2.59.

A number of research firms have commented on TGB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Taseko Mines from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Taseko Mines from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Taseko Mines from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.01.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

