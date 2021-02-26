Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.20.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMHC. B. Riley raised their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $27.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.74. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $31.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $1,432,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,758 shares in the company, valued at $5,377,389.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $473,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 209,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,203,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,553 shares of company stock valued at $2,942,610. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 133.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 347.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

