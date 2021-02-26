TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at Morgan Stanley

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of TCF Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of TCF Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. TCF Financial has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.25.

TCF stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.98. 47,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,167,885. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. TCF Financial has a 52 week low of $16.96 and a 52 week high of $48.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. TCF Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $508.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.62 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TCF Financial will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. TCF Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

In other TCF Financial news, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 11,564 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $500,258.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCF. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in TCF Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,635,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in TCF Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,439,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TCF Financial by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,664,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,756 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in TCF Financial by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,240,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,953,000 after purchasing an additional 717,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in TCF Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,317,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

