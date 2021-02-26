TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36, Fidelity Earnings reports. TCG BDC had a positive return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 2.73%.

NASDAQ CGBD traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.59. 8,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,206. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.10. TCG BDC has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $708.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.94 and a beta of 2.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.76%. TCG BDC’s payout ratio is 71.51%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TCG BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TCG BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.80.

About TCG BDC

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

