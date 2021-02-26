TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) Price Target Increased to $14.50 by Analysts at Citigroup

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $11.00 to $14.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.09% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TCG BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. TCG BDC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.70.

Shares of NASDAQ CGBD traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.49. The stock had a trading volume of 9,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,206. The company has a market capitalization of $703.30 million, a PE ratio of -73.41 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.10. TCG BDC has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $13.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. TCG BDC had a positive return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. As a group, analysts expect that TCG BDC will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGBD. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of TCG BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $998,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in TCG BDC by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 895,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,187,000 after acquiring an additional 111,157 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in TCG BDC by 4.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,589,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,158,000 after acquiring an additional 74,688 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in TCG BDC by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 446,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 57,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TCG BDC by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 219,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 48,195 shares during the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TCG BDC

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

