TD Securities Raises CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Price Target to $75.00

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) had its target price raised by TD Securities from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CCDBF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CCL Industries from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.63.

OTCMKTS CCDBF traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.95. CCL Industries has a twelve month low of $24.20 and a twelve month high of $52.11.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The company's CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

