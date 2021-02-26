TD Securities Raises Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) (TSE:WEF) Price Target to C$2.00

Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) (TSE:WEF) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WEF. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from C$1.75 to C$1.85 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from C$1.50 to C$1.70 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$1.91.

WEF opened at C$1.67 on Monday. Western Forest Products Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.58 and a 12-month high of C$1.71. The stock has a market cap of C$626.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.53.

About Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO)

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

