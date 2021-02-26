Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) PT Lowered to $32.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TECK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays cut Teck Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.09.

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $21.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.92. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $23.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0394 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 18.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 472,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,403,000 after purchasing an additional 73,501 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $350,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,930,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,883,000 after buying an additional 165,104 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Teck Resources by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 26,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. 47.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

