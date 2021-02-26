Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Raised to C$34.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price boosted by CSFB from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TECK.B. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$28.50 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on Teck Resources to C$35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. CIBC reissued a neutral rating and set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$27.47.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

TSE:TECK.B opened at C$27.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of C$8.15 and a twelve month high of C$29.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$25.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.06.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.