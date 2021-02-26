Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO) (TSE:TCS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO) (TSE:TCS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th.

Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO) stock traded up C$2.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$54.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,697. The company has a market cap of C$781.69 million and a P/E ratio of 158.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$56.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$41.47. Tecsys Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$13.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$66.58.

Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO) (TSE:TCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$30.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$29.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tecsys Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a C$70.00 price objective on shares of Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Laurentian increased their target price on shares of Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO) from C$38.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO) from C$38.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

