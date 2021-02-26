Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 12.50-12.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.791-2.829 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.85 billion.Teleflex also updated its FY21 guidance to $12.50-12.70 EPS.

Shares of TFX traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $400.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Teleflex has a 52-week low of $221.27 and a 52-week high of $414.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $394.39 and its 200 day moving average is $376.15. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $711.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TFX shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $465.00 target price (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $433.60.

In other news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total transaction of $1,107,435.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,133,682. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

