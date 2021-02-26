Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Raymond James from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 79.27% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $42.50 to $38.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Shares of NYSE:TDS traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.85. The company had a trading volume of 22,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,243. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.68. Telephone and Data Systems has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDS. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 75,899 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 14,735 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 16,924 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 814,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,133,000 after purchasing an additional 368,932 shares during the period. Game Creek Capital LP boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 80,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

