Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at Raymond James

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TDS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $42.50 to $38.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Telephone and Data Systems from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Telephone and Data Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.75.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE TDS traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.85. 22,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,243. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.17. Telephone and Data Systems has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 66.02%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 184.5% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,404 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 2,913.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the period. 42.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.