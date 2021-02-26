Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

TMSNY has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America cut Temenos from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Temenos in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Temenos in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Temenos from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upgraded Temenos from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Temenos has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $129.00.

Shares of TMSNY stock opened at $139.31 on Tuesday. Temenos has a 52-week low of $97.50 and a 52-week high of $172.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.46.

Temenos Company Profile

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos T24 Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, data and analytics, and risk and compliance solutions; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

