Tengasco (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC) Shares Gap Down to $3.70

Tengasco, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.70, but opened at $2.66. Tengasco shares last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 23,932 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $26.82 million, a P/E ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tengasco stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tengasco, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Tengasco at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

Tengasco Company Profile

Tengasco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and natural gas in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the oil and gas properties located in Kansas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 174 producing oil wells, 13 shut-in wells, and 37 active disposal wells.

