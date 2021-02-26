Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $273.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.88 million. Tennant had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:TNC traded down $2.28 on Friday, reaching $76.30. 3,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,857. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. Tennant has a fifty-two week low of $46.64 and a fifty-two week high of $81.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.72%.

In other news, CEO Chris Killingstad sold 6,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $446,805.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,041 shares in the company, valued at $10,576,458.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Wichmann sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.63, for a total transaction of $118,352.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,001.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,099 shares of company stock worth $2,036,844 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tennant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

