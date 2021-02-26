Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Major Shareholder Carl C. Icahn Sells 1,666,541 Shares

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 1,666,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $18,831,913.30. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE TEN opened at $11.25 on Friday. Tenneco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day moving average of $9.49.

Get Tenneco alerts:

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.66. Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tenneco Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

TEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tenneco from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tenneco in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tenneco in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Tenneco by 273.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,573 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 8,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Tenneco by 24.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tenneco

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

See Also: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.