Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) CFO Sells $1,097,250.00 in Stock

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) CFO John D. Sheehan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $1,097,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,758,073.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE TEX traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,557. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -687.50 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.45. Terex Co. has a 52 week low of $11.54 and a 52 week high of $44.43.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.19. Terex had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in Terex during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Terex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Terex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Terex by 6,221.4% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Terex to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Terex from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Terex from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised Terex from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Terex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.18.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

