TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $12.50 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TRSSF. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on TerrAscend from $10.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on TerrAscend from $11.75 to $17.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Beacon Securities increased their price objective on TerrAscend to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of TerrAscend in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Clarus Securities raised their price target on shares of TerrAscend from $18.75 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.

TerrAscend stock opened at $15.05 on Thursday. TerrAscend has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $16.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.34.

TerrAscend Company Profile

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company provides physician consultations, patient education, and support programs. It also produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles, as well as operates retail dispensaries in California and Pennsylvania.

