Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stake in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,653 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Materion were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Materion by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Materion during the fourth quarter valued at $336,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Materion by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Materion by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Materion by 500.8% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 299,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,089,000 after purchasing an additional 249,718 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTRN stock opened at $68.50 on Friday. Materion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $72.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.08 and a beta of 1.47.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. Materion had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 2.22%. Equities analysts predict that Materion Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Materion’s payout ratio is 14.42%.

MTRN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Materion from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

About Materion

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Coatings segments.

