Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Holdings in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,188 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Universal were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Universal by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Universal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,945,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Universal by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after purchasing an additional 18,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Universal by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 133,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after buying an additional 13,729 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Preston Douglas Wigner sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $129,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Theodore G. Broome sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $258,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Universal stock opened at $50.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Universal Co. has a 1 year low of $37.04 and a 1 year high of $54.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th.

About Universal

Universal Corporation supplies leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

