Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,057 Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OXM. FMR LLC raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 279,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,025,000 after acquiring an additional 14,361 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Oxford Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $311,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 178.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,281 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 80,295 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after buying an additional 11,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

OXM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Oxford Industries from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Oxford Industries from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Oxford Industries from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

OXM opened at $76.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.56 and its 200-day moving average is $55.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.46 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.49. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.37 and a 52-week high of $80.74.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $175.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.42 million. Oxford Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. Oxford Industries’s revenue was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private label apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

