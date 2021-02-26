Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 3,362 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,362 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of ArcBest worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 0.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 1.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael R. Johns sold 1,629 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total value of $85,815.72. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ARCB shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Stephens upgraded ArcBest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on ArcBest from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist raised their target price on ArcBest from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on ArcBest from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.85.

NASDAQ ARCB opened at $59.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.59 and its 200-day moving average is $39.84. ArcBest Co. has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $61.13.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.11 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This is a positive change from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.11%.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

