Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 4,744 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,744 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Ultra Clean worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 19,785.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean in the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 51.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UCTT opened at $44.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.79 and a 12 month high of $51.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.14 and a 200 day moving average of $30.74.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 3.40%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 141,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,523,776. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 4,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $154,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,044,644. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,930 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,014. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UCTT shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Ultra Clean from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Ultra Clean from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ultra Clean presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

